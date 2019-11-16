WATCH: Trump Border Chief Busted Trying to Claim ‘New Wall’ Being Built, Forced to Admit Zero New Miles

Trump Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan tried to claim that 76 or 78 “new miles” of border wall have been built, but NBC News reporter Peter Alexander forced him to admit that there are actually zero miles of border fence where no barrier had previously existed.

Morgan took to the seldom-used podium in the Brady Briefing Room this week to update reporters on what his agency is doing, including the claim that “76 miles of new wall system” have been built along the southwest border.

But when reporters got to question Morgan, it turned out his claim was off the wall.

“The President has promoted the construction of a border wall as one of the key deterrent efforts to try to keep migrants from coming into this country illegally,” Alexander said, and asked “Just for a status update for us: How many miles of wall has been constructed? Not wall that’s replacing old wall, but new wall has been built to this point.”

“So, 78 miles of new wall has been built,” Morgan said, revising his earlier claim up by two miles.

“So, much of that, obviously, is replacing wall that formerly existed, the President said was insufficient. How many miles of wall now exist where there was no wall whatsoever?” Alexander asked.

“So, again, my — my response to that is: Every mile of wall that’s being built is a new mile of wall,” Morgan said.

“No disagreements. But how many — but just for a breakdown, how many miles formerly existed that have now been renovated or replaced?” And how many miles — new, where nothing existed?” Alexander followed up.

“So, right now, the 78 miles that have been built have been built where there was an existing form of barrier,” Morgan replied, adding “We just started breaking ground in RGV [Rio Grande Valley], where we’re building miles of new wall where there has been no structure there at all.”

Watch the clip above, via The White House.

