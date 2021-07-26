Woman in SUV with Trump Flag Drives Over Minnesota Capitol Lawn During Press Conference

During a press conference in support of Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson (D) at the Capitol in St. Paul on Monday, a woman drove an SUV over the Capitol lawn, shocking attendees and other onlookers. A large flag reading “TRUMP 2024: Make Votes Count Again” was sticking out of the driver’s side window.

Police stopped the woman, who refused to exit the vehicle as she smoked a cigarette and was holding what appeared to be a Bible. She was eventually taken into custody.

A KARE 11 reporter quoted the woman as saying, “I am a white woman! There is only one race!”

Woman with Trump flag pulled over by state troopers after driving across the State Capitol lawn, during pro-Thompson press conference. She’s shouting at troopers “I am a white woman! There is only one race!” pic.twitter.com/jY9iOGWGur — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 26, 2021

“Look at her!” exclaimed one bystander watching the woman drive over the lawn, and who was upset that police did not respond more quickly. “She’s driving on the grass, this is White supremacy!”

“Black people get shot over that,” another stated.

“Thank you very much for proving the point,” said another. “Everything we wanted to say today was just proven.”

Thompson, who is Black, was pulled over earlier this month for not having a front license plate, and claimed he was being racially profiled. Last week, he apologized in person for making the accusation to the sergeant who initiated the traffic stop.

After being pulled over, Thompson provided a Wisconsin driver’s license, which he renewed just last year when he was elected to the statehouse for the first time. That has raised questions about whether he actually lives in the state where he is a lawmaker.

Additionally, an allegation of domestic violence against Thompson has resurfaced. KSTP in Minneapolis and St. Paul recently obtained photos from 2004 of an apartment in Eagan, Minnesota where he is alleged to have choked a woman while three children were present.

