Taylor Swift fans, or “Swifties,” went ballistic after Ticketmaster canceled upcoming ticket sales on Friday for the superstar singer’s upcoming tour.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” tweeted Ticketmaster on Thursday.

“The sudden cancellation comes after Ticketmaster said Thursday that more than two million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website,” CNN reported.

Twitter users had a meltdown over the news.

CAUSE BABY NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD https://t.co/1WwZANGL5p pic.twitter.com/Y5yehEZZ9x — Kofie (@Kofie) November 17, 2022

I am SOOOOO glad you're facing the wrath of Swifties and politicians that wanna appeal to them. Heat being put on Ticketmaster is satisfying, even though you'll charge me $37 in convenience fees to post this https://t.co/nQAOh3suve — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 17, 2022

Ticketmaster is a criminal enterprise https://t.co/j2vDnrXUw6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 17, 2022

swifties are going to burn this company to the ground and throw the ashes in a volcano https://t.co/dkzZZ60ude — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 17, 2022

you know, i do hope this whole thing prevents this ticketing monopoly from continuing. https://t.co/r6NxbXTpEB — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) November 17, 2022

absolutely embarrassing, unserious company. https://t.co/7MWq4U7IK7 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 17, 2022

I had to triple-check just to make sure this was actually Ticketmaster's verified account. Swifties hopefully finishing what Pearl Jam started 🤝 https://t.co/fgdk7Zys5e — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 17, 2022

lol you're in danger https://t.co/PVGFBPrzsk — Amanda the Jedi (@AmandaTheJedi) November 17, 2022

Imagine January 6, but with Swifties and at the Ticketmaster headquarters https://t.co/yBLxkxSQ0P — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) November 17, 2022

seriously someone jump on this issue asap, its a megaton bomb of political action waiting to happen https://t.co/5qQgreBeG1 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 17, 2022

Feels like Ticketmaster shouldn't piss these people off if they want to maintain their monopoly on ticket sales… https://t.co/EtOmqagY0I — Dave Lauer (@dlauer) November 17, 2022

Trying to explain this one to my 9-year-old daughter (who has been asking me daily for ticket updates) is going to be a challenge. https://t.co/fAyvM4wG4L — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 17, 2022

Have no fear, Swifties, tickets to the tour are available on StubHub.

