Swifties Go Ballistic After Ticketmaster Cancels Scheduled Ticket Sale for Taylor Swift Tour: ‘CAUSE BABY NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD’
Taylor Swift fans, or “Swifties,” went ballistic after Ticketmaster canceled upcoming ticket sales on Friday for the superstar singer’s upcoming tour.
“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” tweeted Ticketmaster on Thursday.
“The sudden cancellation comes after Ticketmaster said Thursday that more than two million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website,” CNN reported.
Twitter users had a meltdown over the news.
Have no fear, Swifties, tickets to the tour are available on StubHub.
