Trump Crows About Being Cleared on Mystery Don Jr. Calls: ‘Media & Dems’ Said Calls ‘Were Made to His Father (Me)’

Following a CNN report earlier Thursday which concluded that President Donald Trump was not the mysterious second party who spoke to Donald Trump Jr. on the phone ahead of the infamous Trump Tower meeting with the Russians, the commander-in-chief took something of a victory lap on Twitter.

In a Thursday evening tweet, the president swiped at the media and Democrats for speculating that he might have participated in those calls.

“Just out: The big deal, very mysterious Don jr telephone calls, after the innocent Trump Tower meeting, that the media & Dems said were made to his father (me), were just conclusively found NOT to be made to me,” Trump wrote. “They were made to friends & business associates of Don. Really sad!”

Just out: The big deal, very mysterious Don jr telephone calls, after the innocent Trump Tower meeting, that the media & Dems said were made to his father (me), were just conclusively found NOT to be made to me. They were made to friends & business associates of Don. Really sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

Trump did not credit CNN — a favorite media target — for breaking the story about his not having made the calls.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

