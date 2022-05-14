Trump-Supported Laura Loomer Suggests U.S. Government Set Up Horrific Buffalo Mass Shooting

Far-right Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer spouted a conspiracy theory that the Buffalo supermarket shooting that killed ten people and wounded three others was a set up.

“Interesting timing in how this seems to happen every single election season, during midterm elections like clockwork when Democrats are in power,” Loomer wrote on Trump social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

In a second post on Truth Social, Loomer baselessly theorized that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was tied to the shooting.

“Just last week, Mayorkas couldn’t name a single incident of ‘White Supremacist’ violence despite his claim that it is the ‘most serious threat’ we face here in America,” she wrote. “Interesting timing given that the media is now calling the shooter in Buffalo today a ‘white supremacist.'”

The 18-year-old shooter reportedly wrote a manifesto endorsing racist and anti-Semitic views, including the “white replacement” conspiracy theory. The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

Loomer added: “The devil works hard. But, Mayorkas works even harder.”

Loomer, who lost to Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020, is running for Congress again and has gained the support of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Greene called Loomer in a statement to The Floridian “exactly the type of America First Patriot that I need standing beside me on the House floor.” Gosar similarly said during the event announcing her run that Loomer “embodies the fight against cancel culture and the suppression of speech by Big Tech and we need her voice in Congress.”

She has described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and received a nod of approval from former President Donald Trump during her 2020 bid. Lara Trump also campaigned with Loomer in 2020.

In a third post about the shooting, Loomer wrote that “Planned Parenthood has still targeted and killed more black people than the Buffalo supermarket shooter.”

