‘We Told You So’: White House Posts Video of Larry Kudlow Spiking the Football on Jobs Numbers

Larry Kudlow’s not the kind of guy to say I told you so, however…

The Director of the National Economic Council for the Trump administration took a victory lap after impressive job numbers were released earlier Friday morning. The White House released a video of Kudlow spiking the football naming specific highlights for the month of January.

Kudlow listed the highlights saying “300,000 jobs plus…3.2 percent increase in wages…participation rates went up…hours worked went up…it doesn’t get much better than this.”

The only thing that would have been better? A lower unemployment rate which ticked up a negligible .2 points to a still remarkably-low 4 percent.

“This is, as the president Tweeted this morning, the hottest economy in the world,” the former CNBC anchor stated who “hates to say I told you so.”

He continued his prediction of 3-plus percent economic growth, which counters the White House Chief Economist Kevin Hassett’s far more pessimistic forecasts.

Despite modest predictions by many in the business media world, job numbers released were far better than expected.

Watch above via the White House.

