Charlamagne Accuses Mitch McConnell Of Covering Up Larger Health Issue: ‘They Know What It Is. They Just Don’t Want to Tell Us.’

Charlamagne Tha God said that despite Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) being cleared by Capitol physicians, there’s something wrong with the leader that’s not being made public.

Charlamagne discussed the letter released from McConnell’s office alongside his co-hosts DJ Envy, and Tezlyn Figaro on the Wednesday edition of The Breakfast Club.

The letter, which was released Tuesday, said, “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.” This is the second incident within months where McConnell has publicly frozen during a press conference without explanation, which has raised questions about the 81-year-old’s health.

“Well, what is it then?” Charlamagne questioned. “I think he keeps seeing the grim reaper. He keeps seeing that brother from the Crossroads video, the brother in the trench coat, shades and the hat. I think Mitch keeps seeing that brother in his peripheral vision. That’s what’s scaring him.”

As the conversation continued, Figaro noted the other causes that people have speculated for McConnell’s freezing spells, including dehydration.

“There was a lot of possible — doctors kind of making it up as they go, but they say maybe it was possible dehydration. He did have a concussion at one point in time. And so they’re saying, you know, maybe that’s it, but then they still can’t connect the dots between, you know, getting dizzy and being dehydrated from just literally freezing,” Figaro said.

“It’s not the first time. If this was one time you could write it off like that. But this is the second time, I guess the GOP is basically saying if he dies, he dies. You know what I mean? Like keep riding this horse until you can’t ride this horse no more,” Charlamagne said.

The hosts noted that McConnell has previously dismissed the freezing episode as merely feeling dizzy.

“Let’s be for real. They know what it is. They just don’t want to tell us what it is,” Charlamagne said. “They 81-years-old and they gonna squeeze that juice till there’s no more juice left, that’s all.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com