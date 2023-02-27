Daily Wire Host Advocates For Ban on ‘Transgenderism Entirely’ in ‘Order For Women to Have Locker Rooms at the Gym’

Daily Wire host Michael Knowles called for the ban of transgenderism on his podcast.

On the Monday edition of The Michael Knowles Show, Knowles celebrated the passing of a bill in Kansas that defined “woman” as a biological female in order to prohibit transgender people from single sex areas such as bathrooms and locker rooms. A clip from the show began to circulate on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Great new law in Kansas. Kansas has become the first state to pass a bill that defines woman as someone who is biologically born female. That’s it. That’s what a woman is,” Knowles said.

“Which means that this will ban men who identify as transgender women from using single sex areas designated for women. It’s called the Women’s Bill of Rights. It was approved by legislators 26-to-10 on Thursday, only Republican support there,” he added.

Knowles elaborated on how specifically the bill defined “women.”

“The bill defines a female as someone quote, ‘whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova. While male refers to anyone who is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.’ This is a beautiful bill because it doesn’t just say, don’t trans the kids…it bans transgenderism for all practical purposes in the state for everybody,” Knowles said.

The Daily Wire host insisted that it was a necessary law to pass.

“It has to, in order for women to have the right to have their own bathrooms, you have to ban transgenderism entirely. You can’t just ban it for the kids. It’s gotta be entirely,” Knowles said.

“In order for women to be able to have their own locker rooms at the gym, you have to ban transgenderism entirely in order to protect businesses from having to participate in weird occult sexual rituals like the transgender transition, you have to ban transgenderism entirely,” he added.

