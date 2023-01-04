Kari Lake, Months After Losing Her Election, Is Now Calling Herself ‘The Duly Elected Governor’ of Arizona

Despite Kari Lake losing her election lawsuit in December, the Republican still denies the results and clings to the belief that she is actually Arizona’s rightful governor.

In a clip of Lake that picked up a lot of Twitter activity, she appeared on far-right streaming outlet Real America’s Voice to discuss her continuing efforts to overturn the election she lost.

“I mean, with President [Donald] Trump, they did this, they did this in the middle of the night, and our movement was so big and so powerful that they couldn’t just do this in the middle of the night,” Lake claimed. “They had to pull out all the stops and do this in broad daylight. So everyone saw it.”

Lake, who recently filed appeals after losing her attempts to challenge the election in court, insisted that a new law is needed to change how elections are conducted, and that this can happen only once she is recognized as the “real” governor of her state.

“The way we get it changed is we get a — the real governor, the duly elected governor, myself, in there to work with lawmakers to change our laws, put some teeth into the laws, and frankly, we need to recall every one of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors,” she told show host John Solomon.

Despite Lake’s refusal to accept defeat, her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs was sworn in on Monday as the 24th governor of Arizona in a private ceremony.

Watch above via Just The News No Noise.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com