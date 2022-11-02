Joe Rogan Heaps Praise on Karine Jean-Pierre for ‘Incredible Gaslighting’ as WH Press Secretary

Joe Rogan commended White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her ability to “gaslight” on behalf of President Joe Biden.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, he was joined by stand-up comedian Duncan Trussell.

At one point during the conversation, the pair talked about the Biden administration and in particular Jean-Pierre’s role as press secretary.

“If you’re a lawyer, your job is not to make a judgment in your head. ‘I think maybe this guy’s lying and maybe he did it.’ Your judgment is to try to get your client off. And that’s why a lot of defense attorneys, man, that’s a slippery fucking weird world to be in. Well, don’t you think it’s the same way in the government? If you’re that poor lady who’s the White House press secretary?” Rogan began.

“Worst job on earth,” Trussell replied.

“It’s the fucking worst job,” Rogan said, “It’s the worst job. You get all the hate of the president and none of the power. Like fucking everybody hates you.”

“You’re like a punching bag. You just have to absorb that every day,” Trussell added.

“And you’re under like, extreme stress. You’re a person — like no one knows who you are. All of a sudden you have to speak publicly for the country. That is such an insane role. And to be young, like this lady who’s doing it now, like, how old is she? 30 something?” Rogan continued.

Rogan was shocked to learn that Jean-Pierre was in fact 48 years old.

“Oh, she’s 48. She looks great. God damn. I always thought she was like 33. She’s healthy as fuck,” Rogan replied.

As the conversation continued, Rogan brought up an instance where President Biden was giving a speech in Indiana and asked “Where’s Jackie?” seemingly looking for Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car crash back in August.

“When she had to explain why Joe Biden was bringing up a woman who was dead,” Rogan said.

“‘Top of mind,'” Trussell added, referring to Jean-Pierre’s answer to the press about why Biden would be asking where the representative was.

Karine Jean-Pierre says that deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was "top of mind" when asked why Biden seemed unaware of her passing. pic.twitter.com/x6vPE3VHrS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2022

“‘Top of mind. She was top of mind.’ I mean, it was really like the — it was like for what she had to work with, it was some incredible gaslighting,” Rogan said.

“Amazing! She’s stuck to top of mind,” Trussell said enthusiastically.

“Top of mind’s a good one because it’s nonsense,” Rogan laughed.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com