Joe Rogan is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility — arguing that he has lost the public trust.

It was just over a week ago when Rogan claimed that vaccine passports would move the United States towards a dictatorship. He revisited that idea on Tuesday by worrying that America would embrace a “social credit score” connected to vaccine passports in order to control the population.

Rogan argued that such a system “doesn’t make any sense” since fully-vaccinated people can still contract Covid. Lex Fridman — an AI researcher — provided the counterpoint, noting that vaccines greatly decrease the risk of death from Covid, even as Fridman argued that American society should fully reopen and let the unvaccinated accept the risks of their decisions.

As the two discussed public skepticism toward pharmaceutical companies, Fridman claimed that “nobody really trusts” Fauci anymore as a public health leader. Rogan went on to accuse the media of “ignoring all the things [Fauci’s] done to lead people to distrust him,” namely the National Institutes of Health grant he gave to EcoHealth Alliance. The organization has come under a great deal of public scrutiny in recent months because of their collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is where Covid lab-leak theory proponents are convinced that the coronavirus escaped from.

Fridman accused Fauci of not being transparent about gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute, another major aspect of the lab leak theory. After Fridman blamed Fauci and “shady greedy assholes” for public mistrust of science, Rogan started to attack Fauci for his shifting guidance against Covid, giving only superficial credence to the reality that scientists are being challenged to react to new data about a mutating pandemic in real time.

“There’s also a problem with people like him where they make these statements that you’re led to believe they have an understanding of the situation…but then it turns out they’re 100 percent wrong. But then they come up with a new statement and you’re supposed to believe that,” Rogan said. “When they don’t know, they never say ‘We don’t know.’ They don’t say ‘this is very confusing and we’re trying to figure it out as we go along.'”

The conversation continued with the two of them accusing Fauci of talking down to people for their vaccine skepticism.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com