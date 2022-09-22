Megyn Kelly Says Top Republican Told Her Trump Isn’t Running In 2024 Because Of Legal Fees: ‘He’s Too Worried About Losing’

Megyn Kelly revealed an inside source who once worked at the Republican National Committee believes former President Donald Trump won’t be running in 2024.

On the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, she was joined by the guys of The Ruthless Podcast, Comfortably Smug, Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook.

During the episode, they discussed the current state of politics and eventually rounded to the topic of a potential Trump 2024 run.

Kelly claims she had inside information that Trump would not pursue re-election but just couldn’t announce it yet.

“Now, let me run this by you. Talked to a guy, used to be high up in the RNC, right? And he said, Trump’s not gonna run again. Trump just can’t say that he’s not gonna run again,” she revealed.

“He said he would never declare anyway, because as soon as he declares, like right? If he were to declare tomorrow, on the chance that he is gonna run again the RNC could no longer pay his legal bills,” Kelly said.

“They couldn’t support him with his legal bills because the RNC has to stay neutral. So they can’t be funding one guy’s legal bills. So that — that I thought that was kind of interesting that like, Trump will have to delay if he’s going to announce that he’s running as long as humanly possible, cause he’s got a lot of legal bills, but it was this guy’s strong belief that he will not run again, that he’s too worried about losing,” Kelly concluded.

The guys of the Ruthless podcast had different ideas, however.

“Well, to my understanding, I think the RNC has stopped paying those bills,” Smug said. “I think it was unfortunately right around the time that this latest, you know, case against Trump came up right before — that is when I think some kind of like time period lapse or whatever, the RNC’s no longer paying for his attorneys, that it’s now being paid by the outside group that Trump manages.”

Holmes interjected that it was actually the Save America PAC that had allegedly began paying for Trump’s legal fees.

Holmes added, “I don’t know what the motivation is. I do know that Donald Trump and his supporters very much want him to be a part of the conversation. Right? And I think that’s why he continues to be involved. I doubt very much that he’s gonna recede from the national scene in one way or another — either he runs or he is gonna have an instrumental role in that nomination process.”

“I mean, what Republicans could win if they didn’t get his blessing?” Kelly asked.

“Yeah. I mean, we’ll find out, right?” Holmes replied. “I mean, I think that’s the answer that everybody’s looking for is what happens. I mean, ultimately is a Ron DeSantis, somebody who captures the imagination of the Republican Party? You know, Trump or not, and I just don’t know the answer to that yet.”

“You gotta get, you gotta get a scenario where Trump, if the Republicans wanna win with somebody other than Trump, where Trump endorses the guy, cause that core MAGA group, I don’t think they go with anybody other than Trump, without the famous thumbs up from their leader,” Kelly concluded.

Last October, the RNC had warned Trump that they would no longer pay for his legal fees if he declared a 2024 campaign. At that time, the committee had paid over $2 million in legal fees to firms representing Trump.

According to CBS, since the FBI raid of his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, Trump appears to have sourced funds from the Save America PAC to foot the bill of over $3.8 million dollars in legal consulting fees since August.

According to reports from Insider, the RNC has stated that they are not helping with fees related to the FBI raid but have remained quiet on continued help with other litigations.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com