Ben Stein Compares Trump’s Indictment to France Falling to the Nazis in WWII: ‘This is Not America Anymore’

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Ben Stein likened Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling government secrets to the day Nazi Germany forced the surrender of France in World War II.

Stein, whose portfolio includes game show host, former Nixon aide, and character actor, has been among the conservatives who’ve railed against Trump’s indictment for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Espionage Act. In the last few days on Truth Social, Stein’s comparisons about the indictment ranged from the Russian Revolution to the Salem Witch Trials.

On Wednesday, Stein posted a video of himself assessing the Trump charges to be “as phony as a $3 bill.”

“We don’t know if they’re phony or not,” Stein added. “We just know the political power in this country now belongs to the leftists and they want to shut up Mr. Trump. They want to shut him up for good.”

Stein proceeded to declare “This is not America anymore. This is an occupied country,” adding:

I woke up with a distinct feeling that I was in Paris in 1940 when it was occupied by the Nazis. Oh God, please let it not be true!

Previously, Stein posted a video where he dismissed the evidence that Trump was keeping classified documents in an unsecured bathroom, claiming those boxes could’ve held toilet paper or pornographic magazines instead.

