GOP Senator Ron Johnson: ‘Inaccurate’ to Call January 6 an ‘Armed Insurrection,’ Rioters ‘Did Teach Us How You Can Use a Flag Pole’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on Tuesday that it’s “inaccurate” to call the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol an “armed insurrection.”

Last year, Johnson pretty much said the same thing: “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”

When asked at an event hosted by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee if “you would have made those exact comments if the protesters had been supporting [the] Black Lives Matter movement or seek to disrupt the Senate…”

Johnson evaded the question.

Well first of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists. I asked the question of the FBI agent [during] a hearing on this and said how many firearms were confiscated either in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds. I don’t know the answer. For all I know is it would be a thousand. No. Zero. Zero. Now some of the protesters did teach us all how you could use flag poles, that kind of stuff as weapons. But to call what happened on Jan. 6 an “armed insurrection” I just think is not accurate. You saw the pictures inside the Capitol I saw that day. The armed insurrectionists stayed within the rope lines in the Rotunda.

