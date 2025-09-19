Hegseth Tries New Approach To Plugging Pentagon Leaks: Threatening to Revoke Reporters’ Credentials

The Department of Defense will now require journalists at the Pentagon to sign a pledge promising not to use unauthorized information – even if it is unclassified – in their reporting, according to a Washington Post report that was published on Friday night.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been combating suspected leakers in his department, and at one point even threatened Pentagon employees with polygraph tests in an effort to ascertain who had been talking to the press.

Journalists at the Pentagon who refuse to sign the pledge or who the department deems a security threat will have their press credentials terminated.

“DoW remains committed to transparency to promote accountability and public trust,” the document obtained by the Post said. The communiqué used the acronym for “Department of War” after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the department. (Statutorily, however, a name change requires the approval of Congress.) “However, DoW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.”

The document, which runs 17 pages, said media outlets must also sign agreements that restrict their movement within the building and agree that they will not acquire unauthorized information.

“The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility,” Hegseth tweeted on Friday. “Wear a badge and follow the rules – or go home.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said changes merely implement “common-sense guidelines.”

“These are basic, common-sense guidelines to protect sensitive information as well as the protection of national security and the safety of all who work at the Pentagon,” he added.

The Post noted that Hegseth has already removed several legacy media outlets like The New York Times from their offices in an effort to rotate in newer organizations such as Newsmax and Breitbart.