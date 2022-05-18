House GOP Twitter Account Falls for Fake Tweet About Costco Hiking Price of Hot Dog Combo

Since it debuted in 1985, the price of Costco’s hot dog combo meal – a hot dog and a soda – has remained steady at $1.50. This continues to be the case even amid inflation rates not seen in four decades.

But one merry prankster on Twitter would have you believe otherwise.

An unverified account bearing the handle @JohnWRichKid tweeted that Costco will raise the price of its hot dog combo by a full dollar.

***BREAKING–COSTCO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RAISE FOOD COURT HOT-DOG PRICES BY $1 DUE TO INFLATION — John W Rich Kid (Wendy’s Fry Cook) (@JohnWRichKid) May 18, 2022

The tweet blared, “BREAKING–COSTCO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RAISE FOOD COURT HOT-DOG PRICES BY $1 DUE TO INFLATION”.

While the tweet is certainly attention-grabbing, there are a couple of red flags, such as the fact that the account is unverified, as well as the fact that its handle is @JohnWRichKid.

That is of course unless you run the official Twitter account for House Republicans, which retweeted the false claim to take a dig at President Joe Biden.

“#Bidenflation comes for everything,” the tweet read.

But as Outkick noted, the $1.50 combo price is etched in stone, essentially under penalty of death:

The legend of the Costco hot dog meal is set in stone. It has been $1.50 since it debuted in 1985, according to MarketWatch, and Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal isn’t about to change it now. “If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out,” Sinegal allegedly told Craig Jelinek, who became the company’s CEO in 2012.

So yes, inflation is high, but it’s not oh-shit-Costco-is-raising-its-hot-dog-combo-price high.

Also, John W. Rich Kid (Wendy’s Fry Cook) has reported that he has been blocked by the House Republicans Twitter account.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/r9zrZCn7vN — John W Rich Kid (Wendy’s Fry Cook) (@JohnWRichKid) May 18, 2022

Though the account has blocked John W. Rich Kid, the House Republicans account has not undone its retweet.

