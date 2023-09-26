‘I Have the Quotes Right Here’: House Democrat Reads Incriminating Receipts After Republican Says ‘We Do Not Desire a Shutdown’

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivered a speech on the House floor on Tuesday in which he claimed the GOP is “negotiating in good faith” to avert a government shutdown that he said party members “do not desire.”

His remarks seemed to irk Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), who read comments from prominent Republicans welcoming a shutdown.

Unless Congress and the White House agree on spending legislation to fund the government beyond Sept. 30, the government will shut down. So far, the Republican-controlled House has been hobbled by intra-party fighting that has rendered it unable to pass the bill or bills necessary to ensure the government continues to operate.

“We are taking a stand here,” Johnson said on the floor. “We’re operating in good faith. We’re negotiating together for the best outcome for the people. And we do not desire a shutdown.”

Boyle rose to speak in response and went directly at Johnson:

The previous speaker just said that no Republican member wants a shutdown. I have the quotes right here, which I will submit for the record when I’m done. One House Republican said, “Let’s shut it down.” Another Republican colleague saying, “We shouldn’t fear a government shutdown… most Americans won’t even miss it.” And the leader of the Republican Party – the former president – saying, “Unless you get everything, shut it down.” Make no mistake about it. We’re here because certain members on the other side of the aisle want a shutdown. They even said they want a shutdown. And why should we be surprised about that? Ever since I was in high school 30 years ago, we’ve had five government shutdowns. All five took place under House Republican leadership. When Democrats are in charge of the House, zero government shutdowns during that same time period.

Boyle went on to list the consequences of a shutdown, including lost benefits for welfare recipients and the furloughing of federal employees.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com