Laura Loomer And Ron Filipkowski Are Working Together to Attack DeSantis: ‘We Have Found Common Ground’

A new report from Politico has revealed that progressive social media addict Ron Filipkowski and far-right loon Laura Loomer are working together to attack the presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Filipkowski told the outlet that he “is in contact” with Loomer and members of former President Donald Trump’s campaign team, though he insists that his aim is “not to boost Trump” and only to “upend their mutual enemy: DeSantis.”

Filipkowski and Loomer described their relationship in their own words:

“I’m probably the top anti-DeSantis person on Twitter. So if [rivals] have something anti-DeSantis that they want to get into the mainstream, they’ll send it to me,” Filipkowski said, without disclosing the name of anyone on the Trump campaign he’s worked with. The Trump campaign declined to comment. Loomer said they speak occasionally. “He knows I’m a Trump loyalist, and I know he doesn’t like Trump, and despite our differences, we have found common ground on making sure Ron DeSantis is never elected president of the United States, ever.”

The Trump campaign declined to provide Politico with any comment on the relationship.

Filipkowski has parlayed his resignation from a Florida judicial nominating commission into a career on X, the artist formerly known as Twitter. He is notorious for posting misleading videos of DeSantis and other Republicans that take their words out of context.

His resignation letter cites the treatment of conspiracy theorist Rebekah Jones, whom he deemed a “hero” for her false claims against DeSantis, as its impetus.

On the other hand, Loomer is a diehard Trump supporter with a long history of heinous commentary. She has complained about her inability to find a “non Muslim” cab driver, celebrated the drowning of 2,000 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. and professed not to care about the deadly 2019 terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

