Former First Lady Michelle Obama has indirectly weighed in on President Donald Trump‘s attacks on the Democratic “squad.”

Last weekend, Trump said they should go back to the countries they came from (three of them were born here), and this week as Trump tore into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, people at his rally erupted in chants of “send her back!”

Trump today continued going after Omar and the three other congresswomen for the “horrible” things they’ve said about America.

The former first lady did not directly mention Trump in her tweet today, but her message was clear: “Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2019

