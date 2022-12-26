‘Not Real’: FEC Paperwork Declaring Pence a 2024 Candidate Dupes Twitter, Draws Response from Former VP’s Staff

Paperwork has been filed with the Federal Election Commission declaring Mike Pence as a candidate for president in 2024 but it was not filed by the former vice president.

Monday evening, a statement of candidacy filing on the FEC website was shared on Twitter. It listed a P.O. Box in Pence’s home state of Indiana and was filed on Dec. 27 at 5:11 p.m. ET.

But the statement used the former vice president’s nickname “Mike” and not his legal name “Michael.”

According to Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley, his boss is not a candidate in 2024 and has not filed any paperwork with the FEC. Another source in Pence’s orbit said of the filing, “This is not real.”

The controversy appears settled, but whoever filed it duped a number of reporters and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Pence was asked about running for president last month. He told ABC News anchor David Muir he is considering it.

“We’re giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration,” Pence said during an interview on ABC’s World News Tonight.

