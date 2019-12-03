comScore

Political World Reacts to Kamala Harris’s Stunning 2020 Dropout, Rivals Pay Tribute

By Charlie NashDec 3rd, 2019, 2:05 pm

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Politicians, activists, journalists, and family members were stunned by Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) withdrawal from the 2020 presidential election race, Tuesday.

Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff posted on Twitter, “I’ve got you. As always,” along with a photograph of the two together.

Harris’ niece Meena Harris also reacted publicly, declaring, “I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

Harris received tributes from fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), as well as former fellow candidate Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Former fellow candidate Mike Gravel, however, used the news to take a shot at Harris.

Harris’ fellow presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, claimed to have “mixed feelings” about the news.

In the media world, Harris received tributes from CNN’s S.E. Cupp and Keith Boykin, MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell, former National Review talking head David French, #BlackLivesMatter activist and commentator Deray Mckesson, and former Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti.

Like Mike Gravel, Fox News host Kat Timpf used the dropping out announcement to take a swipe at Harris.

