Politicians, activists, journalists, and family members were stunned by Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) withdrawal from the 2020 presidential election race, Tuesday.

Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff posted on Twitter, “I’ve got you. As always,” along with a photograph of the two together.

Harris’ niece Meena Harris also reacted publicly, declaring, “I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

I’m so proud of you. I love you. pic.twitter.com/JSK2YemDyK — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) December 3, 2019

Harris received tributes from fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), as well as former fellow candidate Beto O’Rourke, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Former fellow candidate Mike Gravel, however, used the news to take a shot at Harris.

Thank you @KamalaHarris for running a spirited and issue-oriented campaign. I look forward to working with you to defeat the most dangerous president in history and ending the hatred and divisiveness that he has created. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 3, 2019

Kamala is a good friend and incredibly strong public servant. Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we have grown closer. Her good work will continue. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 3, 2019

My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I’ve loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we’ve run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister. pic.twitter.com/HzLXw88NrM — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 3, 2019

.@KamalaHarris is a friend and a fearless champion for justice and the issues she cares so deeply about. She and her team accomplished so much and I know she’s not done yet. Kamala, you have a great deal to be proud of and I look forward to keeping up this fight alongside you. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 3, 2019

Grateful to Kamala for her service, her candidacy and for all of the great things she’s going to do in the future. Amy and I got to know Kamala and Doug on the campaign trail, impressed by their kindness to us and their great sense of humor in the midst of incredible pressure. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 3, 2019

Kamala is dropping out of the race to pursue locking up people in the private sector. https://t.co/x9IhRl8iU7 — The Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) December 3, 2019

Harris’ fellow presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, claimed to have “mixed feelings” about the news.

#NEW: Former VP Joe Biden reacts to reports that Sen. Kamala Harris has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race: “It’s a real competitor, I have mixed emotions about it because she was really a solid person.”pic.twitter.com/uoRxxTpAoI — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 3, 2019

In the media world, Harris received tributes from CNN’s S.E. Cupp and Keith Boykin, MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell, former National Review talking head David French, #BlackLivesMatter activist and commentator Deray Mckesson, and former Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti.

Most presidential candidates stay in way too long. In my opinion, Kamala Harris has dropped out way too early. Her campaign was not going well and the odds were against her, but she still had a viable path to the nomination, unlike several other candidates who remain in the race. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 3, 2019

Kamala didn’t run a perfect campaign but thinking about the fact that she’s dropping out before a lot of others who have even less of a path is making me so angry. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) December 3, 2019

As Kamala drops out and Warren fades, could we face the long-overdue realization that woke Twitter has punched above its true cultural weight for far too long? Or is that wildly optimistic? — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 3, 2019

Kamala could still be VP. I doubt this is the last we will see of her re: 2020. — deray (@deray) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris will run again and may someday be elected President. She is a valiant warrior and we Dems need more like her. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 3, 2019

The Kamala Harris candidacy was noteworthy for its stunning stasis — despite her big debate moments, obvious strengths, compelling backstory, lack of gaffes, good political positioning, it just didn’t move. Over-crowded fields have that effect. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 3, 2019

Two bits of good news for Kamala Harris: She survives to run again and is likely at the top of multiple candidates’ veep list. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 3, 2019

Like Mike Gravel, Fox News host Kat Timpf used the dropping out announcement to take a swipe at Harris.

Kamala is out. Turns out, she can not be as effective in other areas of her life as she was when she advocating on behalf of the courts for dubiously indicted “perpetrators” ☹️ — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) December 3, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]