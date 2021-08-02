PragerU Tweets AZ Gov. Candidate, Former News Anchor, Saying Media Overhypes Covid: ‘Too Much at Stake to Just Scare People Like That’

Kari Lake, a former news anchor for Fox 10 Phoenix and candidate for governor of Arizona in 2022, said the dangers of Covid-19 have been exaggerated. Lake resigned from the station earlier this year, and in a video for PragerU originally released in June, she alleged liberal bias in the news media.

PragerU re-upped perhaps the most notable part of that appearance on Sunday.

“I feel there was a narrative of, ‘Let’s keep this going,'” she said. “‘Really hard on Covid. Covid, Covid.'”

Lake acknowledged the “horrible stories” of families negatively impacted by the virus. “I’m not discounting that,” she said. “But there are also thousands of stories of people who got it, maybe didn’t even know they had it, or had very mild symptoms, or it felt like a cold or flu and they got over it. How many times did people hear those stories?”

The former TV anchor said she felt she was delivering “nonstop news that’s making that worse.”

She said, “There’s too much at stake to just scare people like that.”

Conspicuously, Lake did not mention the fact that more than 4.2 million people have died of Covid-19, including more than 600,000 Americans. Those numbers would certainly be higher were it not for lockdowns and mask mandates. Indeed, as the United States has opened up Covid cases are spiking, with the more contagious Delta variant accounting for more than 80% of new cases. However, fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid are extremely unlikely to die or require hospitalization due to Covid.

On her campaign website, Lake said she opposes mandating the vaccine in any form: “I think it is extremely wrong for the government, businesses, and schools to mandate this vaccine.”

Lake has been critical of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s handling of the pandemic in the state. Ducey is term-limited and ineligible to run in 2022.

“I really value the truth and honesty,” said Lake at the conclusion of the video. “And I didn’t feel that the media was interested in that anymore.”

Watch above via PragerU

