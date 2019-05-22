President Donald Trump insisted that what happened in his meeting with Democrats earlier today was definitely not a temper tantrum despite what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested.

In fact, according to his version of the events, he was “purposely very polite and calm.”

“In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.’ This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: “President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.” This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

He then followed it up with two tweets slamming the Dems.

Zero is getting done with the Democrats in charge of the House. All they want to do is put the Mueller Report behind them and start all over again. No Do-Overs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Democrats don’t want to fix the loopholes at the Border. They don’t want to do anything. Open Borders and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders after Pelosi suggested that Trump holding back documents from Congress may amount to a crime and a “cover up.”

In a letter to the Democratic Caucus after the walkout, she described Trump’s actions as a “temper tantrum.”

“Sadly, the only job the President seems to be concerned with is his own,” she wrote. “He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his Administration and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see.”

[image via Getty Images]

