Vivek Ramaswamy Hedges on Whether 9/11 Was an Inside Job: ‘I Don’t Believe the Government Has Told Us the Truth’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy refused to say whether he believed that the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 and injured thousands of more innocents on American soil were an inside job during an interview with The Blaze’s Alex Stein.

Fielding a series of conspiratorial rapid-fire questions from from Stein, Ramaswamy declared of the 1969 Apollo moon landing “I have no evidence to suggest it was fake, so I’m gonna say it was real.”

He was less sure, however, when Stein asked if 9/11 was an “inside job, or exactly what the government tells us.”

Ramaswamy’s reply delighted Stein:

I don’t believe the government has told us the truth. Again, I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not.

“Yeah, 9/11 Commission lied,” agreed Stein.

.@alexstein99: "Was 9/11 an inside job or exactly how the government tells us?"@VivekGRamaswamy: "I don't believe the government has told us the truth. We have to be skeptical. Do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/nLhUtuvCZ5 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) August 2, 2023

Ramaswamy, who professed to form his opinions on the basis of evidence before expressing an opinion he said he had no evidence for, explained his answer later to Semafor’s Shelby Talcott.

“I think there have long been unanswered questions about who knew about it in the Saudi government. That’s what I was getting at,” said Ramaswamy who told Talcott that he doesn’t believe the attacks were an “inside job.”

To explain the discrepancy in his answers, Ramaswamy cited the fact that “Some guy who is a comedian was spouting off questions about the moon landing not being real before that.”

Ramaswamy is presently in third place in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls of the GOP primary. He has made waves in the race with his impassioned defenses of former president Donald Trump and by paying Wikipedia editors to remove potentially damaging items from his page.

Watch above via BlazeTV on Twitter.

