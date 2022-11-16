WATCH: Xi Jinping Confronts Trudeau at G20, Gets Intense Over Media Leaks and Lack of ‘Mutual Respect’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit over a private talk being leaked to the media.

Jinping got tense during the confrontation, telling Trudeau the leaks were “not appropriate.”

“Everything we discussed was leaked to the newspapers. That’s not appropriate and that’s not the way our conversation was conducted, right?” the Chinese president said through a translator.

Jinping warned the Canadian prime minister that he doesn’t know what will happen if they do not “communicate with mutual respect.”

“If you are being sincere, we must communicate with mutual respect. If not, I’m not so sure how it will turn out,” he said.

Trudeau responded by saying “in Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have.”

The prime minister added that the two countries “will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on.”

Xi said they need to “create the conditions first” before quickly shaking Trudeau’s hand and walking away.

The conversation was captured on camera and posted by CTV National News reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver.

A tense conversation between Trudeau and Jinping was reported on this week by multiple outlets citing Canadian government sources. The Canadian prime minister reportedly brought up “serious concerns” about China’s alleged interference in Canadian affairs.

Reuters reported:

Trudeau discussed his concerns about Chinese “interference activities” in Canada on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali, the government source said. China’s embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to confirm the meeting or the points of discussion.

The pair also reportedly discussed North Korea, Ukraine, and other issues in their private meeting. It was Trudeau’s first talk with Jinping in three years.

