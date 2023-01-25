‘We Can’t Find a Penny to Cut?’ Fox’s Kudlow Indignant Over Debt Ceiling Debate, Says Democrats ‘Lying Through Their Teeth’

Fox News’ Larry Kudlow was fired up about the debt ceiling debate on Wednesday, accusing Congressional Democrats of “lying through their teeth” in their responses to Republican demands for spending cuts.

Kudlow made the comments in a Wednesday afternoon appearance on America Reports to anchor Sandra Smith.

“The fight over raising the debt ceiling” has been “heating up,” said Smith after playing several clips of President Joe Biden and various Democrats in the House and Senate discussing the debt ceiling issue, accusing Republicans of wanting to wreck the economy or make cuts that would hurt veterans or needy children.

“House Republicans say they will not make a move unless Democrats agree to spending cuts and so far the White House is refusing to entertain any such idea. Economists are warning that a default would be disastrous for the economy,” she said, asking Kudlow to “spell out” what this debate was about.

“Biden and the Democrats are absolutely incapable — incapable! — of telling the truth about this story,” Kudlow declared, mentioning that he had Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on his Fox Business show last night, and had “asked him directly” if he intended to cut Social Security or Medicare, or to default on the debt, and McCarthy had answered “no” to each of those questions.

Making claims that Republicans wanted to do these things, said Kudlow, was “what Democrats have done for 50 years,” and was “just crazy stuff.”

“They will do anything not to cut spending, after a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill full of waste, fraud, and abuse,” he continued, saying that the current spending levels had the federal government “spending 24%, almost a quarter of our economy” and “federal, state and local governments are spending 44% of our output.”

Such high levels of government spending, regulatory barriers, inflation, and so on were “prosperity killers,” said Kudlow.

“Democrats will do anything,” he said,” including “lying through their teeth,” making these “false charges” against Republicans.

“We can’t find a penny on the dollar to cut?” he asked with such a high increase in spending. “The Republicans are so totally right, to say no debt ceiling to finance even more spending. We are going to have some budget cuts, we are going do have some new budget caps, we’re going to have some automatic spending cuts as a penalty if you don’t meet the cap. The point is, the Democrats will do anything to avoid cutting spending and help taxpayers.”

Smith replied that this was going to be a “debt ceiling hawt po-tay-tah” (saying she was mimicking her mother’s Oklahoma accent), and Kudlow replied that he predicted a “showdown” on this issue, but that McCarthy would win and the Democrats would end up joining him.

