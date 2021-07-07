You’re Getting a LOT More Money, No Thanks to Me, Says McConnell While Praise-Bashing ‘Windfall’ to Constituents

Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped over in Murray, Kentucky this week to discuss general topics of concern to his constituents, and at one point took a somewhat odd approach while talking about the Covid-19 package signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The enormous package was opposed by Republicans, and McConnell continued to express his opposition while somehow seeming to tout the benefits of the “windfall” to residents of the state. Kentucky will be receiving about $4 billion total from the stimulus/relief.

“I was astonished to see the new administration recommend we spend $2 trillion more, and this is called the American Rescue package,” says McConnell in the above clip. “I said, this sounds like what we did a year ago, before the vaccine, before the PPP loan program, before we floated the economy. This doesn’t make sense, it’s wildly out of proportion to where the country is now.”

“Well, it passed, on a straight party line vote,” he continued. “Not a single member of my party voted for it.”

Having registered the objection, he then offered a strange description. “So you’re gonna get a lot more money. I didn’t vote for it. But you’re gonna get a lot more money,” he said.

He noted that cities and counties in the state will be getting between $700 and $800 million, and the state in total getting the four billion.

“Spend it wisely,” McConnell offered as advice to state and local officials, “because hopefully this windfall doesn’t come along again.”

Several odd word choices there, in telling the state to get ready to spend a windfall and taking pains to assure he had nothing to with it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com