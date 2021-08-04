On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) of New Jersey signed two bills that will provide renters in the state with $750 million in tenant relief and utility assistance. The governor was in Union City with lawmakers to tout the legislation at a press event.

At the beginning of his speech, Murphy urged people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, only to be interrupted by anti-vaccine hecklers.

“Please get vaccinated,” he persisted. “Period.”

“These folks back there have lost their mi–you’ve lost your minds! You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror!”

“YOU ARE THE ULTIMATE KNUCKLEHEADS.”@GovMurphy with the mic drop pic.twitter.com/2wGK0019wF — New Jersey (@NJGov) August 4, 2021

Nearly 60% of New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated, which is about 10 points higher than the national average.

Hesitancy and outright hostility to the vaccine are an ongoing problem, with a shocking number of Americans saying they will never get the Covid-19 vaccine. Depending on the poll, between 14% and 26% of Americans say they just don’t won’t get it.

Murphy’s impassioned denunciation of the hecklers comes during a time of rising Covid cases and hospitalizations across the country. While breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated are occurring, that development was expected considering that the vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing a person from getting the disease. However, the vaccinated are far less likely to require hospitalization, let alone die from it.

More than 99% of Covid deaths occurring now are among the unvaccinated, and more than 97% of hospitalizations due to Covid are among the unvaccinated.

