Libs of TikTok Creator Writing Children’s Book She Claims Will Help Parents and Kids ‘Spot Predatory Behavior’

Chaya Raichik, the creator behind the controversial Libs of TikTok social media account, is publishing a children’s book she claims will help parents and kids “spot predatory behavior.”

Raichik’s book was announced exclusively through the New York Post. According to the report, No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern will tell the story of “Rose, a second-grade lamb whose new teacher, Mr. Wooly, is more bent on giving his pupils sweets than teaching them about counting and reading.”

“This book basically teaches children that if there is a trusted adult or an authority who’s telling you to keep secrets from your parents…then that is a big red flag,” Raichik told the Post.

The Libs of TikTok account has been accused by critics of leading to threats against the LGBTQ activists it typically highlights. The people highlighted in Raichik’s videos are often fairly extreme in their views and she said she has no plans on stopping.

“They can call me whatever they want, they can blame whatever they want on me, but I’m not going to stop doing this work,” she said.

In a December interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Raichik claimed portions of the “LGBTQ community” of becoming a “cult.”

“The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating and it pulls people in so strongly unlike anything we’ve ever seen and they brainwash people to join and they convince them of all these things and it’s really, really hard to get out of it. It’s really difficult,” she said.

