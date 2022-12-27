Libs of TikTok Goes on Tucker to Call LGBTQ Community a ‘Cult’ with ‘Evil People’ Who Want To Groom Kids

The face behind the Libs of TikTok account was revealed Tuesday on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today. Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down with the formerly anonymous creator Chaya Raichik, who declared the “LGBTQ community” has become a “cult.”

The Libs of TikTok account shares videos from TikTok of LGBTQ activists and teachers who are typically fairly extreme in their views and expression of said views. The account has attracted a large following, but also faced backlash and been deemed hateful by critics.

Raichik made stunning comments in her interview with Carlson, accusing “evil” people within the “LGBTQ community” of trying to hurt kids.

The creator said:

“There’s something so unique about — the LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating and it pulls people in so strongly unlike anything we’ve ever seen and they brainwash people to join and they convince them of all these things and it’s really, really hard to get out of it. It’s really difficult.”

Asked by Carlson if there is a “spiritual component” to what she’s talking about, Raichik offered a simple explanation for the people she usually highlights on her account, blasting “evil” predators targeting children in classrooms and elsewhere.

Raichik said:

“I think they’re evil. And sometimes we try to break it down a lot and we discuss why this is happening, what’s happening, whatever, and I think sometimes the simplest answer is they’re just evil. They’re bad people. They’re evil people. And they want to groom kids. They’re recruiting.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, she accused the left of having a “violent nature,” claiming this is why she preferred anonymity.

“When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous’… and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed,” she said, referring to Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz identifying her in an April article.

Watch above via Fox Nation

