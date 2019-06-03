A former liaison between President Donald Trump‘s transition team and foreign officials has been indicted by federal officials over child pornography charges.

George Nader, a Lebanese-American business executive, has been under scrutiny for some time because of his reported connections with the Middle East and Russians who wanted to make early contact with 2017 transition officials. Nader served as a key witness to the special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, and according to court documents obtained on Monday by the Washington Post, he is now facing indictment in federal court in Virginia.

According to the report, Nader was served a subpoena last year while he was detained by federal agents at Dulles International Airport. It isn’t clear exactly what child porn charges Nader faces, but this indictment comes 28 years after he was convicted of transporting child pornography. He was let off with a light sentence at the time because of his involvement with an effort to secure U.S. hostages held in Lebanon.

Nader has been described as cooperating with investigators and provided grand jury testimony about his interactions with Trump supporters. Even so, the Post reports that there are outstanding questions about the purpose of a meeting Nader set up between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian official close to Vladi­mir Putin.

