Howard Stern Blasts Republican Praise For ‘F*cking Animal’ Putin: ‘I Wish He Was Dead Like I Wish Hitler Was Dead”

Howard Stern weighed in on the Ukraine Russia conflict and sounded off on republicans for praising Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“I hate the Soviet Union,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday. “I hate the communist regime. I always hated communism because it always turns into an autocratic situation like in China where they cut off your freedoms.”

Stern then turned his ire on Republicans for praising Putin.

“I used to love the Republicans,” he said. “And their stance is firmly anti-communist — pro-capitalist anti-communist and certainly a staunch defender of free people and free elections. I voted for many Republicans. I don’t see how I’ll ever get back to that. They’ve just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy’s a fucking animal. I wish he was dead, like I wish Hitler was dead.”

The SiriusXM host went on to theorize that the war is a result of Putin not being loved enough as child.

“This scumbag who has more money than anybody, who has more power than anybody, who enslaves an entire country, who will kill you if you’re a journalist ,will kill you if you speak out against him, who’s got everything a man could want if you’re truly a megalomaniac and he didn’t have enough,” Stern said. “This hunger goes back again, I’m going to speak like a psychiatrist, it goes back to not being loved as a child.”

“He is a little boy who says everything in this world is for me, and I’m going to gobble it all up for myself,” Stern added. “That’s all that’s going on here. That’s what that’s what’s happening. We have a guy who feels like he’s never full. He wants more and more.”

