Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.

On Fox News on Sunday, Manchin said, “If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible, I can’t get there.”

“This is a no on this legislation,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Psaki admonished Manchin for his announcement.

In an interview with radio host Hoppy Kercheval on West Virginia MetroNews on Tuesday, Manchin blamed the White House for his opposition to Build Back Better.

They basically they retaliate I figured they would come back strong. The bottom line is, why would I have said earlier when I was asked about the statement that the president put out and they said what’s about this statement, the president was going to basically delay it because I’ve gone and talked to him. He knew we couldn’t get there. But, you know, he says I want to keep trying. I said, ‘Sure, go ahead, keep trying, whatever you got to do we’ll do it. He made that statement. I said that was the president’s statement, that wasn’t my statement. I don’t know you know. Basically, I’m always, you know me, always willing to work and listen and try. I just got to the wit’s end and they know the real reason what happened. They won’t tell you and I’m not going to.

Manchin said that the issue from the White House was “staff driven.”

“It’s not the president, it’s the staff. And they drove some things and put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable.”

Manchin also went after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who slammed Manchin on Sunday following the West Virginia senator’s announcement on Build Back Better.

“I think Bernie yesterday, on CNN, said I want Manchin, put it on the floor. I said, Bernie, please put it on the floor. Maybe it will sink in that we have to look at a different direction than this far-reaching social agenda of yours.”

Listen above, via WAJR AM 1440.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com