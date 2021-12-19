Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he will not vote for the Build Back Better bill.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the West Virginia senator declared that after month of negotiations with the White House and Congressional leadership, he is throwing in the towel entirely.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible, I can’t get there.”

Anchor Bret Baier followed up by asking, “You’re done? This is a no?”

“This is a no on this legislation,” Manchin confirmed.

Manchin’s opposition, along with that of all 50 Republican senators, effectively kills President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.75 trillion dollar spending package. The senator cited inflation as his primary reason for not voting in favor of the legislation.

“Back in 2011, I was having a meeting on Armed Services,” Manchin said. “And at that time, Adm. Mike Mullen was head of the joint chiefs of staff. I’ll never forget, in this hearing, he was asked the question, “What’s the greatest threat the United States of America faces?” And I think I’m going to hear something, basically, military threats we might have around the world. Without blinking an eye he said, ‘The debt of our nation is the greatest threat.’ The debt was 14 trillion then, Bret. It’s 29 trillion now. Inflation is real. It’s not going away anytime soon. We don’t know when the end will come.”

Watch above, via Fox.

