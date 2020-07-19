Donald Trump’s longtime ally, Roger Stone, seemed to use a racial slur when an African American radio host pressed him on whether his friendship with the president allowed him to get off easy for his federal crimes.

Stone gave an interview to Los Angeles radio host Morris W. O’Kelly on Saturday, and part of it revolved around Trump’s decision to commute Stone’s prison sentence for witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress. As Stone claimed the charges against him were bogus and politically motivated, O’Kelly questioned him on the possibility that Trump was lenient with Stone because they’re friends.

“I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system,” O’Kelly said. “But I also believe your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure justice was done.”

O’Kelly continued by saying “There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. How your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?”

At that point, the sound on Stone’s end got muffled. It seemed, however, that Stone was talking to himself or someone else in the room with him, because he said something that sounded very much like “I don’t really feel like arguing with this Negro.”

Listen to “Roger Stone Melts Down on The Mo'Kelly Show” on Spreaker.

When O’Kelly asked what he just heard, Stone remained silent for a period before finally responding.

“I was talking and you said something about ‘Negro’ so I wasn’t exactly sure,” O’Kelly said.

“I did not, you’re out of your mind,” Stone responded. He eventually dismissed O’Kelly’s words with “whatever” before claiming that his phone connection with O’Kelly kept cutting in and out.

O’Kelly eventually got the interview back on track, but after concluding the conversation with Stone, he went back and addressed the comment.

“The only thing that I felt was true, honest and sincere that Roger Stone said was in that moment that he thought I was not listening,” O’Kelly said. “All of my professional accolades, all my professional bona fides went out the window because as far as he was concerned, he was talking and arguing with a Negro.”

The Daily Beast flagged the dust-up between Stone and O’Kelly, and when they reached out to the former for a comment, he responded by attacking the outlet while denying his use of a slur:

Categorically false like almost everything reported in The Daily Beast. Seems obvious that Kelly seeks to boost his pathetic ratings with a fabricated claim. Anyone who is aware of my 30 years of opposition to the racist war on drugs will realize how fabricated this is. Now I challenge you to use my entire quote.

Listen above (start at 12:00), via The Mo’Kelly Show.

