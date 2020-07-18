White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hit back at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city’s leader accused McEnany of being a “Karen.”

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” Lightfoot said on Thursday in response to McEnany bashing her during a White House briefing. McEnany went on Watters’ World to address the mayor and suggest she accept federal aid to put down “the violence in the streets of her city.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020



“I’m very upset about the violence in the streets of her city,” McEnany told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “Right now this weekend what we’ll see–hopefully not–but what have routinely seen are double digit numbers of people dying in her city. She needs to focus on securing her streets. I understand the truth hurts.”

“The president has written her a letter and offered her help. And she needs to take it. It’s inexcusable when children die on the streets of Chicago,” she added.

Watters later called the city’s leader “Mayor Lightweight,” adding “homicides are skyrocketing.” McEnany laughed at Watters’ suggestion before echoing his comment calling her a “lightweight.”

Protests have continued in Chicago due to the nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd. Crime in Chicago saw a double digit spike during the month of June, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]