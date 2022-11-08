Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ What ‘Armchair Quarterback’ Analysts Say About His Play

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not care what television experts say about him and his poor play this season.

Rodgers and the Packers lost on Sunday afternoon to the Detroit Lions 15-9. Rodgers completed 23 passes out of 43 attempts for 291 yards. He threw one touchdown and three interceptions. All three of Rodgers’ interceptions came near the goal line.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers appeared in his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the loss against the Lions. A dejected Rodgers discussed one of the interceptions he threw near the goal line and he did not care what some of the analysts had to say about the costly interception.

“I’ve thrown a lot of those balls low around the goal line like that,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know that in that play, there was some other things that could’ve probably gone on that could’ve made it a different type of window. But look, I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times. I don’t give a shit what any of these experts say on TV have to say.”

Show host Pat McAfee quickly identified where Rodgers tried to bring the conversation.

“That’s where I heard you going,” McAfee added.

The four-time NFL MVP reiterated that the outside noise did not bother what analysts on television had to say about his play.

“There’s a lot that goes into all these things,” Rodgers continued. “For somebody to play armchair quarterback, who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running, or what’s going on, that’s fine. I don’t really give a shit, to be honest with you.”

Rodgers explained the bad breaks the Packers had throughout the game, and they could not capitalize, unlike the Lions.

“It’s shitty. You know, ball goes up in the air,” Rodgers added. “We had a couple of those in the game. Ball goes up in the air, and our guys run into each other, and the ball gets knocked down. Shit like that, but seems like that’s the way the ball’s been bouncing for us.”

Watch above via Pat McAfee Show.

