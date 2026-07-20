Dave Portnoy Torches Tom Brady Over Logan Paul Antics: ‘One of the Great Downfalls of an Icon’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went off on NFL legend Tom Brady on Monday for his recent antics involving social media influencer Logan Paul.

Days earlier, Brady was part of the festivities at this past weekend’s Fanatics Fest. During a panel discussion, Brady and Paul appeared to get into a heated argument. Things got so intense that Brady slapped him, prompting New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns to step between the two and break up the scrum.

Brady later tweeted a video of exchange. Considering the fact that Paul’s also in the WWE, it was widely assumed the incident was scripted.

Reacting to the clip on Monday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool, Portnoy — a longtime Boston sports fan — expressed disappointment in Brady’s antics since retiring from the NFL. Portnoy said:

This, to me, is one of the great downfalls of an icon, with Tom Brady and the way he is acting post-retirement. It’s a legacy that is being lame-ified. I use that word, people are like, “What does that mean?” It means he’s becoming very lame. And it’s a guy who very few athletes — Michael Jordan, Messi, Beckham, Gretzky — like, these are like superstars that seem so above the fray that you don’t want to see them mixed up in all sorts of lowbrow, TikTok, flag football leagues in Saudi Arabia, or whatever it is. Everything about him is cringey right now to me, and it’s highlighted with this wrestling stuff.

"This to me, is one of the great downfalls of an icon with Tom Brady. The way he is acting post-retirement, it's a legacy that is being lame-ifyed…" – @stoolpresidente https://t.co/aA5hDkfw1P pic.twitter.com/xfW3txmDoY — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) July 20, 2026

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