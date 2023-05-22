NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace added fuel to the fire Sunday night when he was caught on camera giving someone the middle finger during a post-race interview.

Wallace finished second in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race behind Kyle Larson. Though it was an impressive finish, most of the talk surrounding Bubba Wallace again involved non-racing controversy.

It started when he was booed during driver introductions earlier in the evening. Wallace embraced the booing and even gave the crowd a crying gesture.

Then, a critic of Wallace somehow gained access to the team radio challenge and had harsh words for the driver.

“Go back to where you came from you asshole,” the person said on the radio, according to Motorsport.com. “You’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

A spokesperson for Wallace’s team, the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, said Wallace did not hear or acknowledge the person at the time.

After the race, Wallace appeared to continue egging on critics with the middle finger on live TV. While Fox Sports 1’s Jamie Little was asking a question, Wallace’s gaze was on someone off screen. He then tried to inconspicuously raise his middle finger while adjusting his collar.

Wallace also competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series the day before, where he was once again showered in boos. He finished fifth in the race and later said he was relatively unbothered by the crowd response.

“If you continue to live your life judging a book by its cover, that’s who you care,” Wallace said. “Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing.

“I mean, I finished fifth. I got a good payday. I’m good.”

The boos for @BubbaWallace after today’s truck race & during driver intros were very loud at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A @wsoctv reporter asked a great question about how/if that affects Bubba. Wallace gave a great answer in return. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0VDHtUZ7c0 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 20, 2023

Watch above via Fox Sports 1

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com