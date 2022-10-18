Bubba Wallace Apologizes for Shoving Fellow NASCAR Driver After Wreck: I Let ‘My Frustrations Follow Me Outside the Car’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace issued an apology for his actions after a wreck with Kyle Larson on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson tried to make a pass on Wallace as they came off of a turn, but Larson did not clear Wallace which caused Wallace to hit the wall. After Wallace hit the wall, he shot down the racetrack and hooked Larson’s right rear, and sent him up the track into another driver, Christopher Bell. All three drivers involved were wrecked and done for the day.

Wallace got out of his car and walked over to Larson’s car and began to shove Larson constantly. A NASCAR official broke up the scuffle, as both drivers went on their separate ways.

Wallace issued an apology on Monday night for his behavior on Sunday afternoon. The statement read:

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve. I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

NBC’s Dustin Long reported NASCAR will review the incident between Wallace and Larson.

#NASCAR states that they will review the entire incident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson this week. NASCAR did NOT call Wallace to the hauler after the incident. — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) October 16, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com