Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Enraged by Mask Hypocrisy at US Open: ‘That’s de Blasio. He’s Lost’

The US Open Tennis Championship is one of Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s favorite sporting events of the year. But Bill de Blasio and ESPN are nearly ruining it for him by making broadcasters wear masks.

“How the hell can you call a tennis match in a 23,000-seat stadium with a mask on?” Russo asked on his SiriusXM radio show. “I mean, this is ridiculous…You know why it’s ridiculous? Because the player’s box people didn’t have masks on!”

“The guys who were calling the match – male and female, you gotta wear a mask! Yet the people sitting in the players box…NO MASKS ON!”

“If you’re gonna make ESPN wear the masks, make the folks sitting courtside rooting for the tennis players today, make them wear a mask!” Russo ranted. “Be consistent! That’s de Blasio. He’s lost.”

Because of Wednesday’s torrential rain in the northeast, the retractable roofs on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing were closed. Russo was triggered by ESPN announcers having to wear masks for the closed-roof matches due to Covid protocols, even though they were separate from any crowd.

“Somehow in a 23,000-seat stadium that’s AS BIG AS THE MOON for crying out loud, we gotta wear masks when there was about 10 people there because of the rain,” Russo continued. “You don’t have to wear a mask, but John McEnroe does trying to CALL THE MATCH! There was only 10 percent of the fans today wearing a mask! If you’re gonna make the announcers wear a mask, I WANT EVERYBODY WEARING A MASK!”

