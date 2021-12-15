Clay Travis Says Leagues Should Let Asymptomatic Athletes Play with Covid: Sports Depict the ‘Collapse of Double Vaccines’

After months where Covid-19 was almost a non-issue for professional sports leagues, the NFL, NBA and NHL are mirroring the same struggle seen throughout the country right now as variants cause widespread breakthrough infections.

According to Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis, if athletes are asymptomatic, leagues should ignore Covid tests and let them play.

“Sports are becoming an interesting prism and interesting window into the overall collapse of double vaccines,” Travis said.

The NFL, NBA and NHL are all near or above a 95 percent vaccination rate for its players, but it hasn’t prevented Covid from striking the leagues hard in recent weeks.

The NBA was forced to postpone their first games of the season this week as Covid ran through the fully vaccinated Chicago Bulls. Numerous NFL teams are similarly battling Covid-stricken rosters, canceled practices, closed facilities and enhanced protocols.

“The sports leagues all are where Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci is telling you that if we were all there, Covid wouldn’t be an issue in this country,” Travis said of the high rate of vaccination among pro athletes. “Except the NFL, the NBA and the NHL are all having to cancel games because so many of the young healthy players in those leagues are testing positive.”

Leagues are scrambling to get their players, coaches and staffs boosted as a desperate attempt to prevent more games from being postponed. The good news, is that a lot of the vaccinated players who tested positive in recent weeks are asymptomatic.

“If you are asymptomatic, you shouldn’t be getting tested,” Travis suggests. “If you test positive and you are otherwise healthy you should be able to play…if we don’t adopt this proposition, then there are going to have to be a ton of games canceled…because Covid’s not going away.”

Watch above via Outkick

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com