Colts Coach Jeff Saturday Laces Into NY Giants Star for ‘Tasteless’ Snow Angel Celebration After Injuring Player: He’s ‘Trash’

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday tore into New York Football Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux after the linebacker injured Colts quarterback Nick Foles and did a snow angel next to him.

Late in the first half of Sunday’s game, Thibodeaux came unblocked and laid a vicious hit on Foles. The play resulted in a sack for Thibodeaux, and Foles stayed on the ground, clearly in pain. Thibodeaux celebrated the sack and decided to perform snow angels on the ground, but Foles was beside him as he kicked his feet in agony. The play was halted, and Foles had to be helped off the field by a medical cart. Thibodeaux was on the sideline, and cameras showed him putting his hands together and motioning as if he put Foles to “sleep.” Saturday met with reporters on Monday afternoon and he was asked about Thibodeaux’s celebration. The head coach immediately dropped the hammer.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterwards, you know, trash,” Saturday said. “Not a fan of it at all.”

Saturday, who was a center with the Colts for 13 years, blasted his own players to the media since no one stood up for Foles while Thibodeaux continued his celebration.

“Disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general,” Saturday added. “We protect our own man. Y’all know me. I’ve been around here for a long time, so you know, I’m just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I did not like it at all.”

Following the game on Sunday, Thibodeaux gave his side of the story about the celebration next to a hurt Foles.

“When I did realize he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said, according to ESPN. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what, but I hope he gets well, and I hope he’s all right.”

