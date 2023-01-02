Trump Rings in the New Year By Fuming About Facebook, NATO, and the Border: ‘A Nation in DECLINE’

Former President Donald Trump welcomed the new year by fuming online about Facebook, NATO and the Southern Border.

Trump vented about those topics on Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump first posted about the border:

Our Southern Border is far beyond HORRIBLE. There is no Country in the World that has such atrocious, unsafe, and disgusting conditions at their Border. We are worse than any Third World Nation! Just think, two years ago we had the safest and most stable Border in U.S. history. Criminals and Drugs entering our once great Country were at a decades low… And now, our beautiful USA is being poisoned from within, a Nation in DECLINE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and Fast!



The former president then turned his ire toward NATO:

When I was President I made Member Nations pay up all of the money they weren’t paying to NATO. The U.S. was footing almost the entire NATO bill, and I quickly put a stop to that. Hundreds of billions of Dollars were then rapidly paid by those “delinquent” nations. The Secretary General of NATO said it was AMAZING what President Trump had done. Thank you, but here we go again! The good old USA “suckers” are paying a VAST majority of the NATO bill, & outside money, going to Ukraine. VERY UNFAIR!

Trump concluded his temper tantrum by going after Facebook:

Facebook has lost over 80 Billion Dollars in Value since “deplatforming” President Donald J. Trump. Also, it has gotten very BORING and UNINTERESTING. That stupid, unnecessary, and probably illegal move is now considered a major business mistake. I agree!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com