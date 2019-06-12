The United States Women’s National Soccer Team got their 2019 World Cup off to a tremendous start Tuesday — routing Thailand by an eye-popping 13-0 margin. But they are facing criticism from some for continuing to exert maximum effort to score late in the contest, and for what critics have deemed to be excessive celebration for the late-match goals.

On the Canadian sports channel TSN, a panel comprised of ex-Canadian national team members slammed the U.S. squad for running up the score and excessively celebrating the last few tallies.

“For me, it is disrespectful,” said former Canadian player Kaylyn Kyle. “It is disgraceful. Hats off to Thailand for holding their head high.

Even U.S. cable news has gotten in on the debate. Wednesday on Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade took the national team to task.

“I just think it was way too much scoring, way too much celebrating,” Kilmeade said. He added, “I just think there’s a way to win and a way to lose. I just think there’s sportsmanship involved when you’re way up. I think there’s a way to pull back and certainly not celebrate the way they celebrated on [goals] 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13.”

Other critics weighed in on Twitter:

the goal celebrations of #USWNT at 9-0, 10-0, 11-0 are so overboard. Why are they even trying to score anymore. I’m on #teamthailand at this point — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) June 11, 2019

After beating Thailand 13-0 & celebrating each goal #USWNT may have lost fans, domestically & internationally…and sealed themselves as villains of the @FIFAWWC. I love it. But the soccer gods can be cruel and vindictive. If US goes on to fail, their behavior will be on a loop. — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 12, 2019

0.0 problem with the score line as this is THE tournament BUT celebrating goals (like #9) leaves a sour taste in my mouth like many of you. Curious to see if anyone apologizes for this postgame. #USWNT #FIFAWWC https://t.co/XfGh2e2Jms — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 11, 2019

Again, I don’t follow soccer closely, but 13-0 and apparently continuing to attack is gross. Reminds me of an old ‘Peanuts,’ in which Linus is telling Charlie Brown about a miracle touchdown to win a game and the celebration. CB says: “How’d the other team feel?” My thought here. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) June 12, 2019

My verdict on the USA 13-0 thrashing of Thailand. “It didn’t look particularly respectful to substitute on Carli Lloyd with 7 goals already in the bag. It looked like bringing in the cavalry to shoot women who were already down” #FIFAWWC https://t.co/dPwNiejp7z — Rebecca Myers (@rebeccacmyers) June 12, 2019

But the team had its share of defenders too. Former U.S. star Abby Wambach was among those who believed the team was justified in continuing to score, and celebrating afterward.

For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there first World Cup goal, and they should be excited. Imagine it being you out there.This is your dream of playing and then scoring in a World Cup. Celebrate.Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate? — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 11, 2019

You want a friendly little kick around? The big kids to take it easy on the less talented ones? Go to your local park. This is the World Cup, and the @USWNT treated it as such. Quick column and, yeah, I’ll be digging in even more on this. https://t.co/3ZPDCl6LEu — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 11, 2019

Every goal matters when the goal differential is the tiebreaker in group play. Athletes should always play to their skill level. Full stop. ⚽️🇺🇸#FIFAWWC #USWNT — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 12, 2019

No need to defend anything .. keep scoring .. keep celebrating, every single goal. Why would they NOT celebrate every goal, let alone in FUTBOL ?! Soccer IS celebrating. https://t.co/zDQHlNQSN0 — Darien Harris (@DHarris_45) June 12, 2019

People that complain about world class athletes celebrating goals are folks you don’t need to listen to — Ryan Stimson (@RK_Stimp) June 12, 2019

