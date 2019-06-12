comScore

Debate Rages Over U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s 13-0 World Cup Win: ‘Disrespectful… Disgraceful’

By Joe DePaoloJun 12th, 2019, 9:22 am

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team got their 2019 World Cup off to a tremendous start Tuesday — routing Thailand by an eye-popping 13-0 margin. But they are facing criticism from some for continuing to exert maximum effort to score late in the contest, and for what critics have deemed to be excessive celebration for the late-match goals.

On the Canadian sports channel TSN, a panel comprised of ex-Canadian national team members slammed the U.S. squad for running up the score and excessively celebrating the last few tallies.

“For me, it is disrespectful,” said former Canadian player Kaylyn Kyle. “It is disgraceful. Hats off to Thailand for holding their head high.

Even U.S. cable news has gotten in on the debate. Wednesday on Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade took the national team to task.

“I just think it was way too much scoring, way too much celebrating,” Kilmeade said. He added, “I just think there’s a way to win and a way to lose. I just think there’s sportsmanship involved when you’re way up. I think there’s a way to pull back and certainly not celebrate the way they celebrated on [goals] 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13.”

Other critics weighed in on Twitter:

But the team had its share of defenders too. Former U.S. star Abby Wambach was among those who believed the team was justified in continuing to score, and celebrating afterward.

