Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Already Reduced to Tears After Five Games with the NFL’s Most Beaten Down Franchise

Dan Campbell has been the Detroit Lions head coach for five games and he’s already been beaten down to tears. If Campbell’s already crying, imagine the emotions of the franchise’s loyal and lifelong fans who have enjoyed just one playoff victory in the Super Bowl era.

The Lions nearly pulled off an improbable win against their division rival Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Trailing by 10 points with three minutes left in the game, the Lions scored 11 straight to take the lead. But the 37-seconds left on the clock was just enough for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to set his team up for a game-winning 54-yard field goal.

Campbell was heartbroken by the devastating loss and he showed it during his postgame press conference, breaking down in tears.

“When you see your players give all that they have, and you lose that way, it’s tough. You don’t want that for them,” Campbell said. “But we’ll be better for it, and credit Minnesota. But we made the one mistake that cost us. So, ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight they have in them, and I love the grit.”

Maybe Campbell’s raw emotion will motivate his team going forward. Or maybe his 53-man roster will just wonder why he cares so much about a regular season game in early October.

Campbell has already proven himself to be an incredibly passionate person. The former NFL tight end attempted to endear himself to Detroit’s fanbase with a rousing introductory press conference earlier this year. But it will take more than passion to convince the league’s most beaten down fanbase that brighter times are on the horizon.

