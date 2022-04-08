‘Do You Believe in Fairytales?’ Ballplayer Named Beer Hits Walk-Off Dinger On National Beer Day

By Amiliano FragosoApr 8th, 2022, 11:00 am
 

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Who said fairytales don’t happen in real life?

Not Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer, who kicked off the 2022 MLB season with a bang Thursday night, hating a walk-off homers on national beer day no less!

Take it away, Seth!

True pandemonium at Chase Field as the rookie stepped up the plate in the bottom of ninth, trailing the visiting San Diego Padres the entire game before Beer, like a superhero, saved the day.

Beer also made history last night as he became the first rookie to hit a walk-off dinger when trailing on opening day, proving once and for all that the power of a good brew is magical.

 

