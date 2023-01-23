ESPN Analyst Blasts Cowboys for Tweet Taking Swipe at Dak Prescott: ‘You’re Entitled To Your Opinion, But This Thing Is Called Team’

ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach, Herm Edwards, ripped the Dallas Cowboys’ social media staff for taking an unprovoked shot at the team’s quarterback Dak Prescott.

After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 on Sunday night, the Cowboys’ Twitter account took an unprovoked shot at Prescott for his subpar play. He completed 23 passes on 37 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions against the number one defense in football. After the game ended, the Cowboys made waves on the internet with the questionable tweet.

“Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

Prescott took ownership of his poor play, which included throwing two interceptions.

“Those are the throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” Prescott added. “Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me.”

Edwards was in a guest spot on ESPN’s This Just In and did not hold back on how the Cowboys’ social media team treated its quarterback.

“What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a good catholic man,” Edwards said. “I won’t go there with it, but I will say this; it’s unfortunate. It really is when you think about somebody in the organization. You’re entitled to your opinion, but this thing is called team.”

Edwards, who coached in the NFL for eight seasons, didn’t like how Prescott was singled out for the loss.

“When you pick out a certain individual to say you want to lay the blame on him, personally to me, I don’t believe in that,” Edwards added. “I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. This is a little bit of the Dallas Cowboys’ problem. It’s always someone else’s fault.”

“‘Let me place the blame on this one person ’cause it’s not about us as a football team,'” Edwards continued. “They played a football game yesterday that I thought they played very good.”

Edwards finished his segment and added that it was “unfortunate” that someone on the Cowboys’ social media team felt it was appropriate to tweet something like that from the team’s account.

