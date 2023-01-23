Dallas Cowboys Post Strange Tweet Bashing Their Own QB, Leaving Fans Scratching Their Heads: ‘From The Team Account? Ouch’
The Dallas Cowboys social media team threw their quarterback, Dak Prescott, under the bus with a highly questionable tweet following the Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.
Prescott underperformed against the 49ers on Sunday evening, completing 23 passes on 37 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions. Prescott has a record of 2-4 and 11 touchdown passes to only five interceptions in four different playoff appearances.
Quickly after the clock hit zero and the Cowboys had lost to the 49ers 19-12, the Dallas social media team sent out a tweet with a link to his postgame comments, but the caption seemed a bit off and indirectly blasted Prescott.
“Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.
After the loss, Prescott took responsibility for the loss and the two costly interceptions he threw.
“Those are the throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” Prescott said. “Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me.”
That statement sounded like it came from a bitter Cowboys fan that you might hear calling into a local Dallas-Fort Worth sports talk radio station or an opinion column written by a local reporter.
Maybe someone like Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, who threw his number four Prescott jersey into the garbage after the game ended Sunday night in a bizarre video he posted to his Twitter feed.
“I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.
Although the Dallas quarterback himself admitted the game was lost off his decisions, many on social media felt the Cowboys’ tweet was too harsh on the fifth-year pro.
