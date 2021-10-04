ESPN’s Sage Steele Honored by Comparison to Candace Owens: ‘I Respect the Hell Out of Her’

ESPN has a perceived narrative of being a leftist network, but they also have a highly successful SportsCenter anchor who is considered by many to be the sports version of Candace Owens.

Before the podcast was even released, SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele made headlines during her interview with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, calling ESPN’s vaccine mandate “sick” and “scary.” Once the episode was released, Steele continued to offer opinions that wouldn’t align with most of her sports media colleagues.

“You’re the Candace Owens of ESPN,” Cutler told Steele while discussing the network’s frequency to stray from sports.

Steele responded with a big smile and asked the former NFL quarterback, “where’d you read that?”

“I forget where I read it, but it made me laugh,” Cutler answered.

But the comparison was relished by Steele. “I respect the hell out of Candace Owens,” she said. “Because whether you agree or not she doesn’t give a crap what you think, and she’s going to say what’s on her mind.”

“Isn’t it funny though that people have to make those comparisons because we happen to have a similar skin color?” Steele added. “That cracks me up.”

Owens is Black, Steele is bi-racial, and both offer conservative political opinions that are often unpopular, especially on issues that involve the Black community.

The 48-year-old SportsCenter anchor has been a prominent on-air talent for ESPN since 2007. Her political leanings began to get more coverage after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Among her political opinions, Steele has criticized NFL players for kneeling in protest of police brutality and ranted against people who protested Trump’s immigration ban at LAX.

After acknowledging she reluctantly got vaccinated against Covid-19 solely because of ESPN’s mandate, Steele claimed the jab hurt and questioned if the nurse was intentionally forceful with the needle because “maybe she thought I was Candace Owens.”

Watch above via Uncut with Jay Cutler

